How many COVID-19 tests are available to Franklin County residents?
No one will say.
With The Associated Press reporting that COVID-19 testing efforts across the country are not sufficient due to the limited number of labs running COVID-19 tests, The State Journal reached out to the Franklin County Health Department to ask if Franklin County has a sufficient number of tests available.
On Saturday, Brittany Parker, interim Franklin County Health Department director, said she’s not sure whether the Kentucky Department for Public Health has given Franklin County a direct count of how many COVID-19, or novel coronavirus, tests are available.
“However, private labs now have testing kits available so there should not be a shortage anytime soon in Franklin County,” Parker added. “Now that private labs have the ability to test there is no concern for running out of tests at this time.”
The private labs conducting COVID-19 tests in Kentucky are LabCorp, Quest Diagnostics and the University of Louisville, according to Parker.
Results from a private lab can take up to three days to be available while results through the Kentucky Department for Public Health’s lab take approximately one day, Parker added.
LabCorp, which has an office near Frankfort Regional Medical Center, was able to receive and process COVID-19 tests on March 5, however, it is only accepting orders for testing by physicians or other authorized health care providers.
Therefore, patients cannot go to the lab and request a test on their own.
LabCorp and Quest Diagnostics test oral or nasal swabs taken by health care facilities, according to the companies’ websites.
When a reporter asked how many tests Frankfort’s LabCorp office can conduct per day, The State Journal received an automatic email reply that said nationwide, the LabCorp labs are able to process several thousand tests per day.
The State Journal contacted Quest Diagnostics and asked the same question but did not receive an answer by press time. Quest Diagnostics has offices across the state, including Lexington and Louisville.
The State Journal also contacted the University of Louisville about its COVID-19 testing capacity.
FCHD Director Judy Mattingly told The State Journal last week that the health department and Frankfort Regional Medical Center have the ability to test for COVID-19 and have policies in place to prevent the spread of the virus.
As of Saturday, no one in Franklin County had tested positive for the virus, according to a list provided by Gov. Andy Beshear at an afternoon press briefing.
When asked if anyone in Franklin County has been tested for COVID-19, Parker said the health department is not allowed to release that information, but across the commonwealth 153 tests have been conducted.
During his press briefing, Beshear said there were 16 confirmed cases of COVID-19 in Kentucky and evidence of “community spread” of the virus throughout several Kentucky counties.
By Saturday evening, the number of people in Kentucky diagnosed with COVID-19 rose to 18.
Harrison, Nelson, Jefferson, Bourbon, Fayette and Montgomery counties each have at least one confirmed case of COVID-19.
Following Centers for Disease Control and Prevention guidelines to determine who qualifies for a COVID-19 test, Kentuckians are asked to call their healthcare provider or the state’s hotline at 800-722-5725. From there, health care professionals will determine whether you qualify to be tested.
Questions asked include recent travel history, possible exposure and symptoms.
Common symptoms of COVID-19 include fever, a dry cough and shortness of breath. The virus has an incubation period of 14 days, and according to the World Health Organization, 80% of those who have the virus will have little to no symptoms.
The state is asking people who think they may be sick with COVID-19 not to go to the hospital or their doctor’s office without calling ahead so health care providers can determine if you need treatment and tell you how to enter the building to limit others' exposure.
For more information, visit kycovid19.ky.gov or call 800-722-5725.
