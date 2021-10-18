101921.COVID graphic.png

COVID-19 cases in Franklin County are dropping.

“Things appear to be trending downward,” Franklin County Health Department Deputy Director Brittany Parker said Monday. “However, we are still averaging about 27 cases a day so far in October.”

The health department averaged about 53 cases per day in September.

FCHD announced Monday it has had 45 additional confirmed cases of COVID since its last report on Thursday.

Franklin County has had a total of 6,853 cases of COVID since the pandemic began in March 2020.

There are currently 133 active cases in the county, a decrease of 39 from Thursday’s report.

Franklin County’s current incidence rate for COVID is 31.7. The rate is the average daily cases per 100,000 population and is based on the previous seven days.

Any number greater than 25 puts a county in the red zone.

The health department will have the second of its free drive-thru flu vaccine events today from 10 a.m.-1 p.m. at its Public Health Center, 851 East-West Connector. No registration is required, but those getting a flu vaccine should being an insurance card if applicable.

The first flu vaccine event was Monday.

