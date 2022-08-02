Gov. Andy Beshear said Tuesday morning that 37 people are now confirmed dead from the devastating flooding in eastern Kentucky, and that the number of fatalities will continue to rise as more areas become accessible to search and rescue crews.

During a Capitol press conference held before he headed back to the flood-ravaged areas, he said getting an accurate figure on the number of people still missing as well as the dead is not possible, although rescue crews are still searching.

080222 Eastern Kentucky flood

Even first responders have had damage, as this photo from state Rep. Angela Hatton shows the Letcher Fire and Rescue building. (Photo submitted)

