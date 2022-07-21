Republican Party of Kentucky Chairman Mac Brown noted that according to State Board of Elections numbers, there are 1,612,060 registered Republicans compared to 1,609,569 registered Democrats — giving Republicans a voter registration advantage of 2,491 voters. (Tom Latek | Kentucky Today)
Kentucky Republicans held a celebratory press conference at the Capitol in Frankfort on Thursday to mark the first time in history that more Kentuckians are registered Republicans than Democrats.
“This is a very historic milestone for the Republican Party of Kentucky (RPK),” said RPK Chairman Mac Brown, referring to the numbers recently issued by the State Board of Elections. “That report confirms the Republican Party is Kentucky’s Party. It’s clear that Kentuckians see the Republican Party as the party best equipped to represent them.”
He acknowledged that the switch didn’t happen overnight, pointing out that when Mitch McConnell was first elected to the U.S. Senate, there were 1.3 million registered Democrats, and just over a half-million Republicans.
Senate President Robert Stivers, R-Manchester, pointed out one effect of the switch.
“The governor is now going to be required to appoint board members to various institutions based on the political registrations," he said. “For example, board members at the University of Kentucky will have to be predominantly Republican registration.”
House Speaker David Osborne, R-Prospect, said this is about more than just Republican and Democrat.
“Granted that is the scorecard that we are given today, but this is about the people of Kentucky standing up and saying, ‘We want something different. And not only do we want something different, we are something different.’”
Former RPK Chair Ellen Williams said things have come a long way since the 1999 election, when Republicans only had one statewide candidate, Peppy Martin for governor, who was defeated by Paul Patton.
“All the other constitutional offices were Democrats running unopposed,” she stated.
Another former GOP Chair, Steve Robertson, and other speakers noted that credit must be given to U.S. Senate Leader Mitch McConnell.
“Early on in his political career, he was astute enough to understand that west Kentucky was the future of the Republican Party, and it really has turned out to be that way," Robertson explained. "It’s tough to find a legislator west of Bowling Green that is a Democrat, in the Senate of the House.”
According to the latest figures from the State Board of Elections, the number of registered Republican voters in Kentucky now stands at 1,612,060, compared to 1,609,569 registered Democrats — giving Republicans a voter registration advantage of 2,491 voters. 189,727 are registered with other parties, with 137,116 registering as independents.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
State-Journal.com’s comments forum is for civil, constructive dialogue about news topics in our community, state, nation and world. We emphasize “civil” at a time when Americans, in the words of the current president, need to “turn down the temperature” of political debates. The State Journal will do its part by more carefully policing this forum. Here are some rules that all commenters must agree to follow:
Absolutely no attacks on other commenters, on guest columnists or on authors of letters to the editor. Our print and online opinion pages are sacred marketplaces of ideas where diverse viewpoints are welcome without fear of retribution. You may constructively critique the ideas and opinions of others, but name-calling, stereotyping and similar attacks are strictly prohibited.
Leeway will be given for criticism of elected officials and other public figures, but civility is essential. If you focus your criticism on ideas, opinions and viewpoints, you will be less likely to run afoul of our commenting rules.
Keep comments focused on the article or commentary in question. Don’t use an article about the Frankfort City Commission, for example, to rant about national politics.
Hyperpartisanship that suggests anyone on the other side of an issue or anyone in a particular particular party is evil is not welcome. If you believe that all Democrats are socialists intent on destroying America or that all Republicans are racists, there are lots of places on the internet for you to espouse those views. State-Journal.com is not one.
No sophomoric banter. This isn’t a third-grade classroom but rather a place for serious consumers of news to offer their reactions and opinions on news stories and published commentary.
No consumer complaints about individual businesses. If you’ve had a bad experience with a private business or organization, contact the Better Business Bureau or the government agency that regulates that business. If you believe the actions of a private business are newsworthy, contact us at news@state-journal.com and we will consider whether news coverage is merited.
Absolutely no jokes or comments about a person’s physical appearance.
No promotion of commercial goods or services. Our outstanding staff of marketing consultants stands ready to help businesses with effective advertising solutions.
If you state facts that have not been previously reported by The State Journal, be sure to include the source of your information.
No attacks on State Journal staff members or contributing writers. We welcome questions about, and criticism of, our news stories and commentary but not of the writers who work tirelessly to keep their community informed. Corrections of inaccurate information in news stories should be sent to news@state-journal.com rather than posted in the comments section.