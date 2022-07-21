Kentucky Republicans held a celebratory press conference at the Capitol in Frankfort on Thursday to mark the first time in history that more Kentuckians are registered Republicans than Democrats.

“This is a very historic milestone for the Republican Party of Kentucky (RPK),” said RPK Chairman Mac Brown, referring to the numbers recently issued by the State Board of Elections. “That report confirms the Republican Party is Kentucky’s Party. It’s clear that Kentuckians see the Republican Party as the party best equipped to represent them.”

072122 Mac Brown

Republican Party of Kentucky Chairman Mac Brown noted that according to State Board of Elections numbers, there are 1,612,060 registered Republicans compared to 1,609,569 registered Democrats — giving Republicans a voter registration advantage of 2,491 voters. (Tom Latek | Kentucky Today)

Tags

Recommended for you

Load comments

Thank you for reading!

Please log in, or sign up for a new account and purchase a subscription to read or post comments.

Register
Log In
Purchase a Subscription