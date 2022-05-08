Kentucky Nurse March

On Thursday, nurses will gather in Washington, D.C., and at state capitals across the country to rally for their rights as health care workers.

Labriska Humphrey, RN, BSN, CCRN, of Owenton, is organizing the Kentucky Nurse March in Frankfort, which will take place from 2-4 p.m. on the front stairs of the Capitol.

"We are rallying for safe staffing patient ratios, fair and realistic wages, no caps on travel pay and no violence on health care workers," Humphrey said.

Humphrey said they are also advocating for change regarding the "culture of biases and discriminations in the nursing profession."

"The main thing were advocating for is for the federal government to pass the safe staffing act and work place violence act," she said.

Tags

Recommended for you

Load comments

Thank you for reading!

Please log in, or sign up for a new account and purchase a subscription to read or post comments.

Register
Log In
Purchase a Subscription