062921 Weather

After sizzling temperatures in the mid-90s on Tuesday, rain chances are expected to ramp up for the rest of the work week.

Showers and storms are likely after 2 p.m. Wednesday with a high near 87 and an overnight low near 69. Between ¼ and ½ inch of precipitation is expected.

According to the forecast from the National Weather Service in Louisville, there is a 90% of showers Thursday with new rainfall amounts of 1-2 inches possible. A daytime high of 80 and an overnight low of 64 are predicted.

Rain chances will stick around Friday with a 40% chance of showers and thunderstorms possible after 2 p.m. and a high temp of 81 forecast.

