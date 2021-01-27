A winter weather advisory is in effect from 3 p.m. Wednesday until 1 a.m. Thursday for Franklin and surrounding county.
Rain is expected to change to snow Wednesday afternoon into the evening with a high temperature of 36, according to the National Weather Service in Louisville.
One to three inches of snow is possible tonight with a low temp of 21. Winds will be out of the north at 9-11 mph with gusts as high as 21 mph.
Kentucky Transportation Cabinet crews will monitoring conditions and will treat roadways as necessary with contract crews also reporting to aid in the effort.
Sunny skies will return Thursday but cold temperatures will stick around. The daytime high temperature will hoover around 33 with overnight low of 18 expected.
