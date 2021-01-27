Frankfort, KY (40601)

Today

Rain and snow will end this evening becoming mostly clear overnight. Low 21F. Winds N at 10 to 15 mph. Chance of snow 100%. Snow accumulating 1 to 3 inches..

Tonight

Rain and snow will end this evening becoming mostly clear overnight. Low 21F. Winds N at 10 to 15 mph. Chance of snow 100%. Snow accumulating 1 to 3 inches.