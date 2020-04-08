After Wednesday’s afternoon storms brought hail to the Frankfort area, the National Weather Service in Louisville is predicting another round of severe thunderstorms will move through between 10 p.m. and 1 a.m. tonight.
“Wind and hail are the biggest threats with a small chance for some spin-up tornadoes associated with any super cell thunderstorms that may develop out ahead of the front,” said Tommy Russell, Frankfort-Franklin County Emergency Management director, who participated in a conference call with the NWS Wednesday afternoon.
“Everyone needs to have their NOAA weather radio on tonight to monitor this potentially dangerous weather situation,” he said. “Thanks and stay weather aware tonight.”
The forecast calls for showers likely and possibly a thunderstorm between 2-5 a.m. Thursday with a chance of showers and storms after 5 a.m. before becoming partly sunny with a high near 57.
“Temps will be 15 degrees cooler tomorrow,” Russell added.
Thursday night temperatures will dip in to the mid-30s under partly cloudy skies.
The sun will return Friday with west winds kicking up 10-14 mph and a high temperature around 54.
Areas of frost are expected between 3-8 a.m. Saturday with lows hoovering near freezing. Mostly sunny skies will prevail as highs creep near 60.
