After gusty winds this afternoon, the Frankfort area will be under a freeze warning tonight as temperatures dip into the upper 20s.
An approaching cold front will bring west winds 14-17 mph with gusts of more than 30 mph. Highs are only expected to reach the mid-50s. The National Weather Service in Louisville predicts a 30% chance of showers from 5-7 p.m.
The NWS has issued a widespread freeze warning from 11 tonight through 9 a.m. Thursday. A freeze warning means sub-freezing temperatures are imminent or highly likely.
Frost and freeze conditions can kill crops and other sensitive vegetation. Take steps to protect vulnerable plants from the cold.
Thursday’s forecast calls for sunny skies with a high near 58. Clouds are expected to return Thursday night with lows around 41.
There is an 80% chance of showers after 2 p.m. Friday. High temps will reach into the lower 60s. Friday night, showers are predicted before 2 a.m. with a low of 38.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Use your real name. Anonymous commenting is not allowed. Only State Journal subscribers who are willing to identify themselves have commenting privileges. Posters caught using a fake name will have their commenting privileges revoked.
Keep it clean. Avoid obscene, juvenile, racist or sexist language.
No personal attacks. Share your own opinions rather than denigrate those with opposing views. Absolutely no name-calling.
No conspiracy theories. This is a forum for thoughtful discussion of issues in our community. There are plenty of places on the internet to peddle in conspiracy theories. This is not one.
No commerce. There's plenty of advertising space available on this site for those looking to sell products or services. Keep commercial messages out of the comments section.
Be proactive. Use the 'Report' link to let us know of posts that violate the rules in this section.
Share with us. If you have first-hand knowledge of facts related to a news story or an error in our coverage, email us at news@state-journal.com.