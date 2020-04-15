Freeze warning

After gusty winds this afternoon, the Frankfort area will be under a freeze warning tonight as temperatures dip into the upper 20s.

An approaching cold front will bring west winds 14-17 mph with gusts of more than 30 mph. Highs are only expected to reach the mid-50s. The National Weather Service in Louisville predicts a 30% chance of showers from 5-7 p.m.

The NWS has issued a widespread freeze warning from 11 tonight through 9 a.m. Thursday. A freeze warning means sub-freezing temperatures are imminent or highly likely.

Frost and freeze conditions can kill crops and other sensitive vegetation. Take steps to protect vulnerable plants from the cold.

Thursday’s forecast calls for sunny skies with a high near 58. Clouds are expected to return Thursday night with lows around 41.

There is an 80% chance of showers after 2 p.m. Friday. High temps will reach into the lower 60s. Friday night, showers are predicted before 2 a.m. with a low of 38.

Tags

Recommended for you

Load comments

Thank you for reading!

Please purchase an Enhanced Subscription to continue reading.Please log in, or sign up for a new account and purchase an Enhanced Subscription to continue reading.

Sign Up
Log In
Purchase a Subscription