With overnight lows expected to dip into the lower 30s Wednesday and Thursday, the National Weather Service in Louisville has issued a freeze warning and freeze watch for the next two mornings.

A freeze warning is slated to go into effect from midnight to 9 a.m. Wednesday for Frankfort and the surrounding area. A freeze warning means sub-freezing temperatures are imminent.

“Frost and freeze conditions will kill crops, other sensitive vegetation and possibly damage unprotected outdoor plumbing,” the National Weather Service said in a special weather statement.

A freeze watch, which means sub-freezing temps are possible, will go into effect at 2 a.m. Thursday through 9 a.m.

According to the NWS forecast, widespread frost is likely before 11 a.m. Wednesday as overnight temperatures hoover around 30. Expect partly sunny skies and a high of 49 Wednesday, followed by widespread frost on Thursday morning with a low of 29 predicted. On Thursday, sunny skies are forecast with a high of 51.

