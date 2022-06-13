The heat is on.
The National Weather Service in Louisville has issued a heat advisory for Franklin and surrounding counties from 11 a.m. Tuesday through 9 p.m. Wednesday.
According to the forecast, the combination of temperatures in the low to mid 90s and high humidity will result in heat indices well above 105 degrees on Tuesday and Wednesday. Those who plan to be outside should take precautions.
NWS predicts Tuesday’s and Wednesday’s high temps to be near 98 with heat index values as high as 113 with mostly sunny skies and hot conditions. Overnight lows are expected to drop into the mid-70s.
Hot temperatures will continue on Thursday with a high of 96, followed on Friday by a high near 93.
Heat is one of the leading weather-related killers in the U.S. and results in hundreds of fatalities each year. Heat can be very taxing on the body. Young children, infants, older adults, pregnant women and those with chronic medical conditions are particularly vulnerable to heat-related illnesses.
Heat cramps may be the first sign of heat-related illness and can lead to exhaustion or heat stroke. Symptoms include painful muscle cramps and spasms, usually in the legs or abdomen and heavy sweating.
Applying firm pressure or gently massaging cramping muscles can offer relief. Give the person sips of water unless they complain of nausea. If cramps persist for longer than an hour, seek medical attention.
Symptoms of heat exhaustion include heavy sweating; weakness or tiredness; cool, pale, clammy skin; fast or weak pulse; muscle cramps; dizziness; nausea or vomiting; headache and fainting.
To provide first aid, move the person to a cooler environment — preferably an air conditioned room — loosen clothing; apply cool, wet cloths or have the person sit in a cool bath; and offer sips of water. If the person vomits more than once, seek immediate medical assistance.
Those suffering from heat stroke will exhibit the following symptoms: throbbing headache; confusion; nausea; dizziness; body temperature above 103 degrees; hot, red, dry or damp skin; rapid and strong pulse; fainting and/or loss of consciousness.
Heat stroke is a severe medical emergency and delay can be fatal. If you suspect someone of having a heat stroke, call 911 or get the victim to the hospital immediately. It is critical to move the person to a cooler, air conditioned environment and reduce body temperature by applying cool cloths. Do not give them fluids.
Only use a fan if the heat index temperature is below 90 because blowing air in someone’s direction when the heat index temp is above 90 may actually make them hotter.
It is never safe to leave a person or pet locked in a vehicle — even in the winter. Those left in vehicles can die within 10 minutes. In 2020, 25 children died in hot cars.
Make sure to take extra precautions with pets and livestock during the heat wave. Always provide a shaded area, an intermittent sprinkler or fans and clean, cool drinking water.
