Strong to severe thunderstorms Tuesday afternoon and evening are expected to give way to steamy conditions on Wednesday.

The National Weather Service in Louisville said Tuesday’s storms could include heavy rainfall, gusty winds and lightning.

The forecast calls for a 30% chance of scattered showers and thunderstorms with patchy fog before 8 a.m. Wednesday. Mostly sunny skies are expected with an afternoon high near 92 and heat index values as high as 102. Winds will be out of the southwest at 6-11 mph and gusts as high as 20 mph. An overnight low of 73 is predicted.

Expect sunny and hot conditions again Thursday with a high near 95 and an overnight low of 71. There is a 30% chance of scattered showers and storms.

Hot weather conditions are forecast for Friday with a high of 92 and a 70% chance of showers and thunderstorms possible into the overnight hours with a low of 69.

Rain chances lessen into the weekend with a 30% possibility of scattered showers and storms after 2 p.m. Saturday with a high of 85.

