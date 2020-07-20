Hot weather

The National Weather Service in Louisville forecast calls for high temperatures and humidity levels to mix Tuesday afternoon with the possibility of heat index values as high as 101.

Partly sunny skies are expected with a 50% chance of showers or thunderstorms Tuesday with a low of 71 overnight.

There is a 70% chance of showers and thunderstorms Wednesday and Thursday with highs in the upper-80s both days.

Scattered thunderstorms are possible each afternoon and evening from Friday through Sunday with highs near 90 and overnight lows around 70. According to the NWS, the main threats with the storms will be locally heavy rainfall, gusty winds and lightning.

Tags

Recommended for you

Load comments

Thank you for reading!

Please log in, or sign up for a new account and purchase a subscription to read or post comments.

Register
Log In
Purchase a Subscription