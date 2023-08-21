082123 Weather

The National Weather Service in Louisville has issued a heat advisory for Franklin and surrounding counties from 1 to 9 p.m. today.

With an afternoon high of 95 and accounting for the humidity, heat index values are expected to be between 100-105.

