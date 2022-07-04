A combination of hot temperatures and high humidity are expected to drive the heat index into the 100s Tuesday and Wednesday.

The National Weather Service in Louisville warns that those who plan to be outdoors over the next few days should drink plenty of water. NWS also suggests limiting outdoor activities of possible and to check on the elderly, neighbors and pets.

Tuesday’s forecast calls for a 30% chance of showers and thunderstorms after 3 p.m. Otherwise conditions are expected to be sunny and hot with a high of 96 and heat index values as high as 107. A 40% chance of showers and thunderstorms are possible after 9 p.m. Tuesday night with a low of 75.

On Wednesday, showers and thunderstorms are likely after 3 p.m. with a high of 97 and heat index values approaching 110. Overnight Wednesday, there is a 60% chance of showers and storms before 9 p.m. with lows only falling to around 73.

Rain chances will stick around on Thursday and Friday with Thursday’s high in the mid-90s and Friday’s around 90. Overnight lows will be in low- to mid-70s both nights.

