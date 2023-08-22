Despite heat index values reaching above 100, the hottest weather is expected to occur toward the end of the week.
In a hazardous weather outlook, the National Weather Service in Louisville predicts that the combination of hot temperatures and high dewpoints will result in heat index values exceeding 100 Wednesday through Friday.
Sunny and hot conditions will prevail each day with a high near 95 Wednesday and an overnight low around 73. Thursday’s and Friday’s projected high is 98. The overnight low on Thursday will be near 76 and around 70 on Friday.
Although the heat is on, it is unlikely that Frankfort will break any high temperature records. NWS data indicates that the hottest Aug. 23 was 100 in 1983. The record high for Aug. 24 was 102 in 1943 and 102 in 1948 for Aug. 25.
On Saturday the forecast high is 90 and dry conditions are expected to stick around with no rain in sight for the foreseeable future.
NWS encourages local residents to drink plenty of fluids, stay in an air-conditioned room, out of the sun and check up on relatives and neighbors. The organization also reminds folks not to leave young children or pets unattended in vehicles.
Those who work or spend time outside are urged to take extra precautions as strenuous activities should be rescheduled for early morning or evening. Wear lightweight, loose-fitting clothing.
It is important to know the signs and symptoms of heat exhaustion and heat stroke. Anyone overcome by the heat should be moved to a cool, shaded location. In the event of a heat stroke, call 911.
