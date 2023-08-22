Despite heat index values reaching above 100, the hottest weather is expected to occur toward the end of the week.

In a hazardous weather outlook, the National Weather Service in Louisville predicts that the combination of hot temperatures and high dewpoints will result in heat index values exceeding 100 Wednesday through Friday.

082223 Weather

