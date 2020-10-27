Wet weather — that may be measured in inches — is headed our way.
After a 30% chance of showers mainly after 3 p.m. Wednesday, the National Weather Service in Louisville is predicting a 90% chance of precipitation Wednesday night with rainfall amounts between ¾ and 1 inch. Temperatures will reach 65 Wednesday and dip to 57 overnight.
Showers will continue Thursday with a high of 65. New precipitation amounts of 1-2 inches are possible. There is a 90% chance of rain Thursday and Thursday night. Overnight lows will drop to 41 with rain amounts of ½ and ¾ of an inch possible.
The high Friday will top out near 53 with dry conditions for Friday night football. Overnight lows are projected to be in the mid-30s with widespread frost.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Use your real name. Anonymous commenting is not allowed. Only State Journal subscribers who are willing to identify themselves have commenting privileges. Posters caught using a fake name will have their commenting privileges revoked.
Keep it clean. Avoid obscene, juvenile, racist or sexist language.
No personal attacks. Share your own opinions rather than denigrate those with opposing views. Absolutely no name-calling.
No conspiracy theories. This is a forum for thoughtful discussion of issues in our community. There are plenty of places on the internet to peddle in conspiracy theories. This is not one.
No commerce. There's plenty of advertising space available on this site for those looking to sell products or services. Keep commercial messages out of the comments section.
Be proactive. Use the 'Report' link to let us know of posts that violate the rules in this section.
Share with us. If you have first-hand knowledge of facts related to a news story or an error in our coverage, email us at news@state-journal.com.