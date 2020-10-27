rain

Wet weather — that may be measured in inches — is headed our way.

After a 30% chance of showers mainly after 3 p.m. Wednesday, the National Weather Service in Louisville is predicting a 90% chance of precipitation Wednesday night with rainfall amounts between ¾ and 1 inch. Temperatures will reach 65 Wednesday and dip to 57 overnight.

Showers will continue Thursday with a high of 65. New precipitation amounts of 1-2 inches are possible. There is a 90% chance of rain Thursday and Thursday night. Overnight lows will drop to 41 with rain amounts of ½ and ¾ of an inch possible.

The high Friday will top out near 53 with dry conditions for Friday night football. Overnight lows are projected to be in the mid-30s with widespread frost.

