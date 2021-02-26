Franklin and surrounding counties in Central Kentucky can expect rain measured in inches this weekend.
Waves of soaking rain are predicted Friday night through Sunday night with the heaviest rain falling Saturday night into Sunday morning, according to the National Weather Service in Louisville.
Total rainfall amounts could range from 2-3 inches in Central Kentucky.
Showers are likely to start Friday afternoon and continue into the overnight hours with a high of 49 and a low of 44.
On Saturday there will be periods of showers with a high near 44.
Saturday night’s NWS forecast calls for rain and possibly a thunderstorm after 1 a.m. with an overnight low around 50. New rainfall amounts of 1-2 inches are possible.
Rain and possibly a thunderstorm will continue on Sunday as the high temperature reaches 62. New rainfall amounts of ¾ to 1 inch are possible. Rain will taper off late Sunday night. An overnight low of 38 is expected.
“Runoff from the rainfall may result in minor flooding along small streams and rivers,” NWS said in a statement, adding that the Salt, Rough and Kentucky Rivers will need to be watched closely. “The exact location of the heaviest rainfall remains uncertain.
“If you have interests or live near flood prone areas, pay close attention to the rainfall forecast over the next couple of days.”
