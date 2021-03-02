030221 Taylor Avenue

Taylor Avenue crosses over Benson Creek Tuesday morning in this photo taken from the pedestrian bridge. The river is expected to crest at 39.9 feet on Thursday morning. (Chanda Veno | State Journal)

The Kentucky River at the Frankfort lock is now expected to crest higher than previously forecast, according to the National Weather Service in Louisville.

Previously the river was predicted to reach 39.7 feet at 1 a.m. Thursday. Now it is projected to hit 39.9 feet. Flood stage is 31 feet.

A flood warning is in effect and is slated to expire at 6:40 a.m. Sunday, when the Kentucky River is expected to fall below flood stage.

The last time the river crested above 40 feet was on May 5, 2010, when it rose to 42.84 feet — the fifth highest crest of all time.

030221 Railroad bridge

The Kentucky River's water level nears the top of the railroad bridge's pillars and laps at the sidewalk on Curator Court off Taylor Avenue Monday morning. (Chanda Veno | State Journal)

As of 11:30 a.m. Tuesday, the Kentucky River was at 37.85 feet. It will approach major flood stage, which starts at 40 feet, Thursday morning.

“Main stem river flooding will continue for much of the week, especially on the Kentucky and Ohio rivers,” NWS said in a hazardous outlook statement.

Roads that have been closed include:

• North Stoney Creek Road

• Riverboat Landing, off Wapping Street

• Lewis Ferry Road, near Buffalo Trace

• Benson Valley Road, near Snow Hill

• 3000 block of Shadrick Ferry Road

• 2500 block of Glenns Creek Road

• Polsgrove Road
 
• Travis Circle
 
• Benson Avenue, near Rose Street
 
Roadway issues may be reported to the Frankfort Dispatch Center at 502-875-8582.

The saving grace to the flooding situation is that there is no precipitation predicted in the seven-day NWS forecast.

Sunny skies are on tap each day through Monday with highs in the mid- to upper-50s and overnight lows in the upper-20s.

