Editor's note: This story was updated at 1:16 p.m. on Feb. 16 to include information from the Frankfort Plant Board.

After Monday’s storm dropped about a half-inch of precipitation in the form of snow, sleet and freezing rain, weather officials are warning of another winter weather system expected to bring more of the same Wednesday night and Thursday.

State offices, the Franklin County Courthouse and the Franklin County Health Department were closed Tuesday after mixed precipitation coated the capital city in layers of ice and snow.

Both local school districts canceled in-person classes, opting for virtual instruction instead.

City, county and state road crews worked overnight to salt and clear streets, but conditions were still slick with many secondary roads still snow-covered on Tuesday, according to Franklin County Road Superintendent Jon Mitchell, who urged residents to avoid unnecessary travel.

"As I'm knocking on wood, I can say we've had no outages or incidents due to the weather," Cathy Lindsey, spokesperson for the Frankfort Plant Board told the newspaper Tuesday afternoon.

“A storm system is forecast to impact the region Wednesday afternoon into the day Thursday,” the National Weather Service in Louisville said in a special weather statement Tuesday morning.

“Additional snow and ice accumulations will be possible.”

NWS has not yet issued any winter storm advisories, watches or warnings but may do so as the system approaches Kentucky.

The forecast calls for a 30% chance of snow showers after 1 p.m. Wednesday with a high temperature near 28. Overnight Wednesday snow showers will continue with new accumulation of 2-4 inches possible and a low in the mid-20s.

According to Thursday’s forecast an additional 1-3 inches of snow is possible as highs top out just above freezing at 34. There is a 50% chance of snow showers Thursday night as temps dip into the mid-teens.

Precipitation will let up Friday with mostly cloudy skies and a high of 24. Overnight Friday temperatures will drop into the single digits with a low of 7 predicted.

