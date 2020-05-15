To answer the eternal question posed in Creedence Clearwater Revival’s 1971 song “Have You Ever Seen the Rain” — we are about to.

NWS forecast 051520

The National Weather Service in Louisville forecast calls for a chance of precipitation each of the next seven days.

A line of showers and thunderstorms is expected to move through the area later this afternoon and evening bringing Southwest winds of 13-18 mph with gusts of up to 33 mph and highs near 80.

Tonight, there is a 40% chance of showers and thunderstorms. Winds will die down and the low temp will be around 62.

Scattered thunderstorms are expected Saturday and Saturday night due to a warm, unstable atmosphere. Lightning and locally heavy downpours will be the main threats. Saturday’s high temperature will be near 82 with a low around 65 Saturday night.

According to the NWS, a cold front will bring more thunderstorm chances to the region Sunday and Sunday night. In addition to lightning and locally heavy rain, these storms may produce some strong wind gusts and small hail. Highs will reach 85 Sunday before dropping into the lower 60s Sunday night.

There is a 50% chance of showers and thunderstorms on Monday. Highs will be near 72 with overnight lows around 54.

After a 40% chance of showers and thunderstorms and highs near 67 on Tuesday, lows will fall near 54 Tuesday night.

The remainder of the week calls for a 30% chance of showers and thunderstorms each day with temperatures warming from 71 on Wednesday to 76 on Thursday.

Recommended for you

Load comments

Thank you for reading!

Please purchase an Enhanced Subscription to continue reading.Please log in, or sign up for a new account and purchase an Enhanced Subscription to continue reading.

Sign Up
Log In
Purchase a Subscription