The National Weather Service visited Franklin County Tuesday to inspect storm damage from a weather system that brought heavy rainfall, thunderstorms and high winds to the area earlier this week.

An EF1 tornado was confirmed to have touched down two miles north of Frankfort. Four structure sustained damage including a home on Shadrick Ferry Road off U.S. 127 North.

The NWS previously confirmed an EF1 tornado touched down near Stamping Ground in Scott County.

120721 Weather

“A potent cold front combined with energy crossing the region aloft to allow a widespread area of showers and thunderstorms to develop late Sunday night through early Monday morning,” the NWS said in a statement.

The heavy rainfall has caused minor flooding along Elkhorn Creek at Peaks Mill. The creek was expected to crest at 10.3 feet (minor flood stage) Tuesday afternoon before dropping.

However, another storm system is predicted to impact the area on Friday and Saturday.

“Strong to possibly severe thunderstorms with heavy rainfall are expected. The rainfall may lead to flash flooding and eventually river basin flooding over the weekend,” the NWS said in a special weather statement.

The rain is likely to start Thursday night and continue through Saturday night with between 2-3 inches forecast. Fortunately, unseasonably warm temperatures will rule out any frozen precipitation.

Tags

Recommended for you

Load comments

Thank you for reading!

Please log in, or sign up for a new account and purchase a subscription to read or post comments.

Register
Log In
Purchase a Subscription