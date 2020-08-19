081820 Storm

A thunderstorm rolls into Frankfort near Buffalo Trace Distillery on Tuesday. The city set a record for single-day record for rainfall on Aug. 18 with 2.58 inches. (Chanda Veno | State Journal)

Tuesday afternoon’s thunderstorms brought gusty winds, lightning and a record amount of rainfall.

According to the National Weather Service in Louisville, Frankfort recorded 2.58 inches of precipitation Tuesday — nearly an inch higher than the previous record for Aug. 18, which was 1.69 inches in 1946.

Since Aug. 1, the capital city has received 4.32 inches of rain — roughly 2 inches more than the average of 1.86 inches.

So far this year, Frankfort has received nearly 6 inches more precipitation than average. Currently, 35.59 inches have fallen. The average at this point in the year is 29.81 inches.

