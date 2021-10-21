Alpha Delta Kapp, an International Honorary Organization for Women Educators, was founded in 1947 and has more than 1,100 chapters located in towns and cities in every state in the United States, and around the world in Australia, Canada, Jamaica, Mexico and Puerto Rico.
More than 25,000 women educators around the world have discovered the many opportunities provided by membership in Alpha Delta Kappa — opportunities for recognition of their commitment to educational excellence, for personal and professional growth and for collectively channeling their energies toward the good of their schools, communities, the teaching profession, and the world.
In the past two years alone, Alpha Delta Kappa members have given nearly 12 million dollars in monetary and other gifts to altruistic projects, some of those including St. Jude Children's Research Hospital, Alzheimer's Association, and the Ronald McDonald House, as well as nearly 2 million dollars in scholarships and have provided more than 2 million hours of volunteer service to their communities.
October is Alpha Delta Kappa Month and is set aside to honor and recognize educators who combine their energies and talents to enrich the lives of others and make a difference in our communities, states, nation, and the world.
In Frankfort Alpha Delta Kappa has two chapters — Xi and Chi. Both chapters are actively involved in altruistic and scholarship projects in the community in the name of Alpha Delta Kappa. Xi chapter sponsored a Book Project to give all first grade students in Franklin County a book. They also give a scholarship to a college student majoring in education. Chi chapter gives two scholarships to girls pursuing education degrees (one to a high school senior and one to a college student majoring in education) and another scholarship to an active teacher to use to continue her education or for a special project for her classroom.
