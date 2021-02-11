Kris O'Daniel will discuss climate change, clean energy and the ecosystem as the guest speaker at Wednesday's Rotary Club of Frankfort virtual meeting.

Kris O'Daniel

Kris O'Daniel

A Denmark native, O'Daniel has a master's degree in dairy science and engineering and lives on a farm near Springfield. She periodically writes a column for the Lexington Herald-Leader.

The public is invited to join the virtual meeting at noon Wednesday.

To receive the Zoom link, contact rotaryfrankfortky@gmail.com. The program will also air on Frankfort Plant Board Channel 10 on Feb. 24 at 6 p.m.

February's Rotary Club theme is peace and conflict resolution.

Tags

Recommended for you

Load comments

Thank you for reading!

Please log in, or sign up for a new account and purchase a subscription to read or post comments.

Register
Log In
Purchase a Subscription