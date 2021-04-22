Frankfort attorney and activist Margaret O'Donnell will be the guest speaker at Wednesday's virtual Rotary Club of Frankfort meeting.

Margaret O'Donnell

Margaret O'Donnell

O'Donnell is the founder of the Frankfort Immigration Assistance Network and counsel for the Kentucky Poor People's Campaign.

For more information about the Rotary Club or for instructions on joining the virtual meeting, call 502-330-5835 or email rotaryfrankfortky@gmail.com.

Tags

Recommended for you

Load comments

Thank you for reading!

Please log in, or sign up for a new account and purchase a subscription to read or post comments.

Register
Log In
Purchase a Subscription