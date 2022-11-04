Franklin County Judge-Executive Huston Wells, right, swore in Ray Kinney as the new director of the Frankfort/Franklin County Office of Emergency Management on Nov. 1. (Courtesy of the Franklin County)
As of Tuesday, the Frankfort/Franklin County Office of Emergency Management (OEM) has a new boss, as Ray Kinney, formerly the office's deputy director, took the reins from the outgoing director, Tommy Russell.
Kinney was jointly appointed to his new position by Frankfort Mayor Layne Wilkerson and Franklin County Judge-Executive Huston Wells and sworn in during a ceremony at City Hall this week.
OEM is responsible for disaster preparedness, response and mitigation for the both the city and county. According to Russell, it was one of the first departments in the commonwealth to have one emergency management team for both the city and county.
“Mr. Kinney has a proven track record of leadership at both the city and county levels. He has the skills and ability to serve our county during any emergency or disaster that might arise in the future. I am grateful that he has agreed to serve in this new position,” Wells said.
Kinney retired from the Frankfort Police Department after almost 24 years of service. In 2012 he started at OEM and worked there off and on until becoming the department's deputy director in 2017.
Kinney said that as the director he plans to keep the OEM focused on its mission.
"We are going to continue the programs that we have been successful in," Kinney said in an interview with The State Journal. "Tommy, and Deron Rambo before him, ran a great program and I plan to continue those efforts and to continue giving back to the community."
Russell, who is retiring after a combined 42 years of public service to Franklin County with the OEM and fire department, has every confidence in his replacement's ability to do the job.
"The good thing is that he's been a deputy for several years now," Russell noted. "The contacts that we made, all the things that we implemented he is extremely familiar with. We represent the mayor and the county judge-executive on any emergency scene, Ray will be fine with that. We have run many many scenarios, many many scenes. We have been through the floods and all those things before. It is not like he is brand new coming into a new world."
Post a comment as anonymous
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
State-Journal.com’s comments forum is for civil, constructive dialogue about news topics in our community, state, nation and world. We emphasize “civil” at a time when Americans, in the words of the current president, need to “turn down the temperature” of political debates. The State Journal will do its part by more carefully policing this forum. Here are some rules that all commenters must agree to follow:
Absolutely no attacks on other commenters, on guest columnists or on authors of letters to the editor. Our print and online opinion pages are sacred marketplaces of ideas where diverse viewpoints are welcome without fear of retribution. You may constructively critique the ideas and opinions of others, but name-calling, stereotyping and similar attacks are strictly prohibited.
Leeway will be given for criticism of elected officials and other public figures, but civility is essential. If you focus your criticism on ideas, opinions and viewpoints, you will be less likely to run afoul of our commenting rules.
Keep comments focused on the article or commentary in question. Don’t use an article about the Frankfort City Commission, for example, to rant about national politics.
Hyperpartisanship that suggests anyone on the other side of an issue or anyone in a particular particular party is evil is not welcome. If you believe that all Democrats are socialists intent on destroying America or that all Republicans are racists, there are lots of places on the internet for you to espouse those views. State-Journal.com is not one.
No sophomoric banter. This isn’t a third-grade classroom but rather a place for serious consumers of news to offer their reactions and opinions on news stories and published commentary.
No consumer complaints about individual businesses. If you’ve had a bad experience with a private business or organization, contact the Better Business Bureau or the government agency that regulates that business. If you believe the actions of a private business are newsworthy, contact us at news@state-journal.com and we will consider whether news coverage is merited.
Absolutely no jokes or comments about a person’s physical appearance.
No promotion of commercial goods or services. Our outstanding staff of marketing consultants stands ready to help businesses with effective advertising solutions.
If you state facts that have not been previously reported by The State Journal, be sure to include the source of your information.
No attacks on State Journal staff members or contributing writers. We welcome questions about, and criticism of, our news stories and commentary but not of the writers who work tirelessly to keep their community informed. Corrections of inaccurate information in news stories should be sent to news@state-journal.com rather than posted in the comments section.