As of Tuesday, the Frankfort/Franklin County Office of Emergency Management (OEM) has a new boss, as Ray Kinney, formerly the office's deputy director, took the reins from the outgoing director, Tommy Russell. 

Kinney was jointly appointed to his new position by Frankfort Mayor Layne Wilkerson and Franklin County Judge-Executive Huston Wells and sworn in during a ceremony at City Hall this week. 

Screen Shot 2022-11-04 at 4.50.31 AM.png

Franklin County Judge-Executive Huston Wells, right, swore in Ray Kinney as the new director of the Frankfort/Franklin County Office of Emergency Management on Nov. 1. (Courtesy of the Franklin County)

Tags

Recommended for you

Load comments

Thank you for reading!

Please log in, or sign up for a new account and purchase a subscription to read or post comments.

Sign Up
Log In
Purchase a Subscription