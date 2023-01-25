A large crowd of local civic and business leaders were on hand to help honor the founder of a Frankfort institution on Tuesday morning, as he received the 2nd Annual State Journal Resilience Award.

John Presley, founder of the Office Pub & Deli, was presented the award during the Frankfort Area Chamber of Commerce's State of the Community Breakfast at The Foundry on Broadway.

Perserverance award.jpg

John Presley, owner of the Office Pub & Deli, left, accepted the State Journal Resilience Award from Tish Shade, of the Frankfort Area Chamber of Commerce at the State of the Community Breakfast. (Ben Mackin | State Journal)

