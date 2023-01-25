John Presley, owner of the Office Pub & Deli, left, accepted the State Journal Resilience Award from Tish Shade, of the Frankfort Area Chamber of Commerce at the State of the Community Breakfast. (Ben Mackin | State Journal)
A large crowd of local civic and business leaders were on hand to help honor the founder of a Frankfort institution on Tuesday morning, as he received the 2nd Annual State Journal Resilience Award.
John Presley, founder of the Office Pub & Deli, was presented the award during the Frankfort Area Chamber of Commerce's State of the Community Breakfast at The Foundry on Broadway.
The award is given to a local business that has served the area for at least 35 years and is a member of the Frankfort Area Chamber of Commerce.
The Pub has been feeding Frankfort natives and visitors alike from its location at the edge of the Indian Hills neighborhood since 1979. During that time Presley and his staff have maintained a warm and inviting atmosphere and good service that is evidenced by their numerous loyal regulars. The return business is what has sustained the restaurant through good and lean times.
"He made it through COVID with the help of city and state workers and of course all his loyal customers who ordered to-go food that year," said Frankfort Area Chamber of Commerce President/CEO Tish Shade, who presented the award in place of The State Journal's Marketing Director Meri Latek.
Latek was unable to attend the event due to illness, but said of the honor, "The State Journal understands the value of resilience, marking 121 years of continuous publication this year. Two world wars, a Great Depression, numerous natural disasters and a global pandemic, just to name a few, haven't stopped the presses from rolling with news to keep Frankfort and Franklin County residents informed about their community. We are proud to sponsor the chamber's annual award and put the spotlight on other Frankfort businesses that have their own stories of resilience. John Presley and Office Pub and Deli are most deserving of the 2023 Resilience Award."
When he accepted the award Presley told the assembly how grateful he was to the Frankfort.
"I didn't know I was going to get a life sentence when I opened the pub up," Presley said reflecting on his 45 years in business. "It is very gratifying to have the community behind me, especially in times like when we had COVID. The state and city all came together and helped us and I certainly do appreciate that."
