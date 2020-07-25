animal bones

These animal bones were found just off the side of U.S. 127 near Shadrick Ferry Road this week. The property owner said she was told the animals were dumped on her property, and without her permission. (Chanda Veno | State Journal)

The circling buzzards and the stench are clues something isn’t right at a spot along U.S. 127 North near the end of Shadrick Ferry Road.

The smell of decaying animal carcasses is overwhelming. In plain sight, just off the edge of the highway, are the remains of several animals. According to the property owner, the animals were dumped there without her permission or knowledge.

“I went and took pictures and talked to Vicki Woodruff at the state veterinarians’s office,” property owner Glenda Abrams said. “The carcasses are visible. The people who did it made no attempt to cover them.”

Abrams said she was notified about the situation Thursday by another person. She was unaware until she saw it for herself.

Abrams said she was told the carcasses were goats, but she doesn’t know how many are there.

“This is a lot of bones,” she said. “I don’t know when they were put there.”

Franklin County Solid Waste Coordinator Brittany Woodward said Friday that she received a complaint about the dumping Thursday, and that the county was investigating the matter.

“There is nothing in the county ordinances related to dead animals,” she said. “If this was just dumping on private property, it will probably be considered illegal dumping.”

The State Journal also received email about the situation Thursday from a concerned citizen.

According to the county judge-executive’s office, the county offers a dead animal removal program.

Abrams just wants her property cleaned up and the carcasses removed.

“Whoever did it is not the sharpest pencil in the box,” she said. “They could have walked five or 10 feet” and dumped them in the woods.

“It doesn’t make sense at all. I want it stopped and I want whoever did it to clean it up, and pay a fine if it's allowed. I’m sure it's illegal.”

