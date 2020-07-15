Cedar Run Creek KY 420

A portion of Old Lawrenceburg Road (KY 420) is currently closed near Cedar Run Creek.

Kentucky Transportation Cabinet workers are replacing the bridge over Cedar Run Creek. The closure, which started April 20, is expected to last for 90 days.

Signs in the area notify drivers.

