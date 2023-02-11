Old Capitol Physical Plant

The old Capitol power plant, pictured Friday being prepared for razing starting next week. The project will close a small section of Old Lawrenceburg Road starting Monday, Feb. 13, through mid to late March. (Anna Latek | State-Journal)

In a press release from the Finance & Administration Cabinet, it was announced that the old Capitol physical plant building next to Cliffside Restaurant is scheduled for demolition.

Old Lawrenceburg Road will be closed beginning Monday and is expected to reopen to vehicular traffic in mid to late March.

Recommended for you

Load comments

Thank you for reading!

Please log in, or sign up for a new account and purchase a subscription to read or post comments.

Sign Up
Log In
Purchase a Subscription