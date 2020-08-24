The Frankfort City Commission voted 4-1 Monday to approve the addition of the Old Simon Warehouse property on East Broadway to the current Tax Increment Financing (TIF) District Development Area. The area includes the former Capital Plaza land known as Parcels B and C.
In discussing the TIF District, Commissioner Eric Whisman was adamant during Monday’s meeting that he disapproved of any delays to the proposed redevelopment of Parcels B and C. He said that one such earlier delay, that of a postponed public hearing for the project, made the developer unhappy. The developing company’s CEO and President Craig Turner told The State Journal Monday night that isn’t the case.
Commissioner Katrisha Waldridge, in questioning Whisman's accusation, also quoted Mayor Bill May from an earlier closed session that such lack of communication between the city and the developer was “kind of jeopardizing the project.”
“I received a call from the developer,” Whisman said. “(They were) very disturbed by the actions of our staff that they were unaware of the implications of this project … . I won’t reveal the source of that because I said I would not.”
May added that Whisman said the source indicated that the developer hadn’t learned of the city postponing the hearing until it was printed in The State Journal.
That isn’t true, according to Turner.
“I have been in constant communication with the City during the TIF process, primarily with former City Manager Keith Parker,” Turner said in an email. “The decision to move the public hearing was made for the benefit of all parties and with our input and approval prior to the announcement.”
The public hearing was postponed in order to consider expansion of the proposed TIF District, Parker said at the time. He was fired in a 3-2 vote of the commission earlier this month.
Marty Johnson, a Hazard-based developer and the sole bidder, was awarded Parcels B and C by the state Finance and Administration Cabinet last November. His New Frankfort Development LLC bid $1,000 on the property. Turner, who has previously presented on the development for the commission, says he is the public representative of the development and that he hasn’t contacted Whisman.
“As the developer, all contact is with and through me,” Turner said. “I have had no communication with Commissioner Whisman, neither has any employee of mine.”
The State Journal contacted Jeff Quammen, who said that he has connections to the Parcels B and C development as well. Quammen said that he was unaware of the public hearing being delayed until it was published in The State Journal, but that he was unsure if the same was true of Turner or Johnson.
“I would say this: I think it’s always best to be expeditious in the process,” Quammen said. “Time is money. Any time there’s a delay, it’s not a great thing.”
Quammen is the mayor’s brother-in-law, and has previously been a business associate of Johnson’s.
Former city manager Keith Parker said on Monday that Quammen had left a message with him Friday Aug. 7 asking about the public hearing delay, but that Turner told him he didn’t have to answer if he didn’t want to.
Turner said Quammen is not an employee of CRM , nor a member of New Frankfort Development LLC, which Johnson formed to purchase and develop the land.
Old Simon Warehouse property approved
The city’s TIF attorney, Jim Parsons, was present at Monday's meeting to explain the proposed addition to the development district. He said that he and city representatives had been advised that adding the Old Simon Warehouse on East Broadway would potentially increase the district’s potential to receive state grant money because the warehouse property could qualify as “blighted.”
The property is currently owned by Frank Hayden. Hayden's attorney, Charlie Jones, says that Hayden plans to convert the space into a boutique hotel with more than 40 rooms.
All commissioners except Waldridge voted to approve the addition of the property.
Commissioner Scott Tippett emphasized that the commission could still refuse the final document for the proposed development during and after the public hearing process.
Parsons also said that the addition would delay the public hearing, which is the next step for the proposed TIF financing, at most another two weeks. He suggested the public hearing could take place on or around Sept. 14.
With Tax Increment Financing, the city, county and state would pledge future growth in tax revenue created by the development to reimburse the developers for public infrastructure such as parking, streets and sidewalks.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(1) comment
The narrative of this whole TIF proposal is little more than gaslighting the public.
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Use your real name. Anonymous commenting is not allowed. Only State Journal subscribers who are willing to identify themselves have commenting privileges. Posters caught using a fake name will have their commenting privileges revoked.
Keep it clean. Avoid obscene, juvenile, racist or sexist language.
No personal attacks. Share your own opinions rather than denigrate those with opposing views. Absolutely no name-calling.
No conspiracy theories. This is a forum for thoughtful discussion of issues in our community. There are plenty of places on the internet to peddle in conspiracy theories. This is not one.
No commerce. There's plenty of advertising space available on this site for those looking to sell products or services. Keep commercial messages out of the comments section.
Be proactive. Use the 'Report' link to let us know of posts that violate the rules in this section.
Share with us. If you have first-hand knowledge of facts related to a news story or an error in our coverage, email us at news@state-journal.com.