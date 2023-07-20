Miss Teen Franklin County Addison Harp and Miss Franklin County Olivia Thompson enjoyed handing out ribbons at various activities during the Franklin County Fair and Horse Show Wednesday at Lakeview Park. (Hannah Brown | State Journal)
Gracie Johnson, 2022 Miss Franklin County, crowns Olivia Thompson as Miss Franklin County during the pageant Saturday night at the Hancock Pavilion at Lakeview Park. (Photo by Jim Tincher)
Olivia Thompson competed in the Miss Franklin County Fair Pageant for the first time last summer without winning any titles, however, at this year's pageant on Saturday she walked away with the crown.
Thompson, a 2023 graduate from Franklin County High School, won the 2023 Miss Franklin County title. Chelsey Lathrem, of Owen County, was crowned Miss Franklin County Fair.
"I always love doing the pageant and seeing the girls and talking to new people," Thompson said. "It was a lot of energy. I love the county fair systems."
After competing in the introduction, swimwear and evening gown portions of the pageant, Thompson received the crown from 2022 Miss Franklin County, Gracie Johnson.
"I met Gracie Johnson last year," Thompson said. "She was sweet to me. She's one of the funniest people I know."
With the Franklin County crown comes duties Thompson is required to fulfill during fair week. On Tuesday, she assisted with the Tiny Miss and Mister Pageant and on Wednesday, she handed out ribbons to winners of the Swine Show, kids activities, motorsports events and more.
She has other duties to fulfill throughout the year as well, including participating in the Christmas parade and other community events. She said she is most excited for the Christmas parade.
"I just love everyone getting together in the middle of downtown and being excited about Christmas," Thompson said.
Thompson said she has a couple more county fairs lined up to compete at this summer.
"I'm going to try to get a state qualifier," she said. "But, this is my favorite one. I love my hometown."
Thompson plans to attend the University of Louisville in the fall and study to be a veterinarian. She currently works at Cornerstone Animal Care.
"I love animals," she said. "It's the career for me."
Karley Edinger, center, is all smiles riding the dragon roller coaster with Kaeden Edinger, right, at the Franklin County Fair Wednesday. Seated behind Karley and Kaeden is Parker Edinger. (Linda Younkin | State Journal)
Paxton Carter, 6, competes in the sack race as Brian Osterman, Franklin County Fair Board president, watches in the background during the fair Wednesday at Lakeview Park. (Hannah Brown | State Journal)
Competitors race down the track during the KOI Drag Racing event at the motor sports arena during the Franklin County Fair and Horse Show Wednesday night at Lakeview Park. (Hannah Brown | State Journal)
Eva Sego, 6, swings her helmet around as she waits to compete in the KOI Drag Racing event at the motor sports arena during the Franklin County Fair and Horse Show Wednesday night at Lakeview Park. (Hannah Brown | State Journal)
