Olivia Thompson competed in the Miss Franklin County Fair Pageant for the first time last summer without winning any titles, however, at this year's pageant on Saturday she walked away with the crown. 

071923_Fair_hb_web-6.jpg

Miss Teen Franklin County Addison Harp and Miss Franklin County Olivia Thompson enjoyed handing out ribbons at various activities during the Franklin County Fair and Horse Show Wednesday at Lakeview Park. (Hannah Brown | State Journal)

Thompson, a 2023 graduate from Franklin County High School, won the 2023 Miss Franklin County title. Chelsey Lathrem, of Owen County, was crowned Miss Franklin County Fair.

071923_Fair_hb_web-11.jpg

Miss Franklin County Olivia Thompson hands out ribbons to the winners during the Swine Show at the Franklin County Fair and Horse Show Wednesday at Lakeview Park. (Hannah Brown | State Journal)
071923_Fair_hb_web-15.jpg

Miss Franklin County Olivia Thompson takes a photo with participants of the kids’ activities during the Franklin County Fair and Horse Show Wednesday at Lakeview Park. (Hannah Brown | State Journal)

Franklin County Fair and Horse Show July 2023

072223.Midway at Night_ly.JPG
072223.Edingers County Fair_ly.JPG
072223.Kings Drag Racing_ly.jpg
072223.Ride at Fair_ly.JPG
071923_Fair_hb_web-1.jpg

