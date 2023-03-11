Juniper Hill got a little sweeter on Wednesday morning as the long awaited OMG Donuts opened its doors to a hungry Frankfort.
Store Manager Jenny Nam said that she and her team have been making donuts in Lexington for over a decade and they are excited to be able to serve Frankfort.
When Nam and company officially turned on the open sign at 5:30 that morning, the display case was brimming with all kinds of fresh made donuts and pastries.
Fast forward three hours and the once full case only had about a quarter of the supply it started out with and the store had a growing number of customers. As one person would leave with a box of glazed or chocolate-covered delights and a smile, they were quickly replaced by several more hungry breakfast seekers.
City Commissioner Katrisha Waldridge was one such customer on hand to try out the new purveyors of breakfast pastries and assorted smoothies.
"I am super excited," Waldridge stated as she collected her order. "It is always good to bring new businesses here and bring variety to the community. It is going to be more competition, of course, with all the donut places across our community, but it gives us another location on the west side because we don't have any donut places around here. They are either downtown or on the east side. This is a great opportunity.
Tish Shade, president and CEO of the Frankfort Area Chamber of Commerce, also came out on opening morning.
"When I first got here I was a little shocked that there weren't donut shops," Shade noted. "We have some wonderful bakeries in town and they are fabulous, but just a regular old donut shop, we didn't have any, which I was surprised about. I am especially excited because I live on the west side of town and I can pick some up for our members which is what I am going to do today. We are excited for this business."
OMG donuts is located at 930 Louisville Road and is open daily from 5:30 a.m. to 3 p.m.
