Juniper Hill got a little sweeter on Wednesday morning as the long awaited OMG Donuts opened its doors to a hungry Frankfort.

Store Manager Jenny Nam said that she and her team have been making donuts in Lexington for over a decade and they are excited to be able to serve Frankfort. 

OMG Donuts on Louisville Road opened for business on Wednesday morning. (Ben Mackin | State Journal)
Sing Chea, the owner and baker of OMG Donuts brings out a fresh tray of long johns. (Ben Mackin | State Journal)

