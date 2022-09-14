If you were driving down U.S. 60 on Tuesday you might have witnessed a woman walking east, wearing a traditional Navajo biil dress and carrying a staff adorned with colorful streamers.
Her name is Seraphine Warren and as of Tuesday afternoon she was nearly 1,900 miles into her journey from Sweetwater, Arizona, to Washington, D.C., to raise awareness for missing and murdered indigenous women.
"My aunt, last year on June 15, she went missing," Warren told The State Journal as cars raced by on Louisville Road. "So that is the main reason why I am walking. We lack resources and investigations should not take more than a year and I am going to Washington, D.C., to speak to someone that can help."
While her aunt, Ella Mae Begay, is the reason she started walking on June, 15, Warren said that she is walking for all missing and murdered indigenous people.
The streamers attached to the prayer staff she carries have the names and messages from families of missing indigenous women, men and children. Warren dedicates every day of walking to a different person and prays for them as she moves. She also shares their stories on her social media pages in hopes of bringing them home.
The statistics on murdered and missing indigenous people, women in particular, are horrific. According to the Bureau of Indian Affairs, indigenous women living on reservations are murdered at a rate 10 times higher than the national average. That makes it the third leading cause of death for that demographic. Many people believe the statistics are much lower than the actual numbers due to under reporting.
In the year since her aunt's disappearance, Warren, who before her journey made a career as an ironworker, said that she has devoted her life to finding her aunt and bringing anyone involved to justice. In doing so, she has become well versed in the inadequacies of law enforcement and other community resources are on tribal reservations.
"The only reason why I am going to Washington, D.C., is because we have a jurisdiction that is a barrier to a lot of our investigation and what resources come in," she said. "We cannot just allow anybody to come in, and that is the hard part about being out own nation. I am going to Washington, D.C., because they have some type of authority to help us out. They are the ones that fund us and supposed to keep us safe. We lack law enforcement on the reservation. So I feel like that is the reason why crimes are high and a lot of people are going missing and lot of these cases are unsolved."
Warren planned to make it to Midway before stopping for the night on Tuesday. She has a support van that normally follows her with any supplies she might need, but she prefers that her crew keep their distance while she is walking.
In order to make it to her destination by the Oct. 12 target date, she has to average 20 to 30 miles a day. According to Google Maps, Midway to Washington, D.C., is 525 miles on foot.
Warren invites anyone who wants voice their concerns on this issue to join her in Washington and is open to any other ideas that will help her accomplish her goal.
"I know that my tribe, Navajos, are not the only ones dealing with missing and murdered people," she said. "There are a lot of other races that are dealing with this and I am walking for everyone who is missing and has been murdered."
To follow along with Warren on her journey and see her updates on her Trailing Ellamae Facebook and Instagram pages.
