If you were driving down U.S. 60 on Tuesday you might have witnessed a woman walking east, wearing a traditional Navajo biil dress and carrying a staff adorned with colorful streamers.

Her name is Seraphine Warren and as of Tuesday afternoon she was nearly 1,900 miles into her journey from Sweetwater, Arizona, to Washington, D.C., to raise awareness for missing and murdered indigenous women.

DSC_9120.JPG

Seraphine Warren is walking from Sweetwater, Ariz. to Washington, D.C. to raise awareness of missing and murdered indigenous people. (Ben Mackin | State Journal)
DSC_9124.JPG

Warren carries a prayer staff adorned with streamers that commemorate missing and murdered indigenous people from across the country. (Ben Mackin | State Journal)

