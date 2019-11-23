Frankfort police officers arrested one person following a domestic dispute Saturday afternoon.
Gene W. Long, 65, was charged with first-degree domestic violence assault after police responded to a home in the 800 block of Columbia Avenue, which is off Myrtle Avenue, around 2 p.m.
According to a news release from the department, one man was treated for an apparent gunshot wound by Frankfort Fire and EMS. He was taken to Frankfort Regional Medical Center and is being treated for his injuries. His medical status is unknown at this time. Police did not identify the man.
Capt. Dustin Bowman said the victim and Long are relatives and other persons were in the house during the altercation. The police spokesman said that it was unclear what the dispute was about as of Saturday evening.
"This is an isolated family incident," Bowman said.
Long was taken to the Franklin County Regional Jail, Bowman said.
Long is listed as an owner of the residence on the Franklin County property valuation administrator’s website.