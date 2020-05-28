Gov. Andy Beshear announced during his press conference Thursday that there was a data breach in the unemployment system that occurred on April 23.
"We do not know yet, and we don't believe yet that anyone's data has been used to harm them," Beshear said. "So what you do in these data breaches is you try to figure out anybody whose data could have potentially been seen and then you advise that group."
The breach was fixed by midnight on April 23.
Those who might have been affected by the breach will be notified.
"Right now it's all based on a handful of reports of individuals who were on there for legitimate reasons to file their claims that were able to see sensitive documents from other people," Beshear said.
"We don't have one report of an external group seeing it or a con artist using it. We want to make sure people know and then we have full disclosure to each and every one of them.
"If you do get one (an email or letter), know that right now it's out of an abundance of caution, but you deserve to know."
Beshear explained why it took a month before the breach was made public.
"The reason is because the cabinet did not believe it qualified as a data breach under the law," he said. "I do. I learned about this through an email between the cabinet and the attorney general's office late last week.
"I believe you have to identify when something is a breach, and we've got to do it correctly, and I wasn't going to let the fact it happened a month ago keep us from doing the right thing now."
More openings were announced Thursday.
Kentucky Kingdom, an amusement park in Louisville, can reopen the week of June, and public swimming pools might be able to open the same week with very limited capacity. The reopening of pools may be determined by local entities.
All state parks may open on Monday. The Kentucky Horse Park will open June 11, and the first competitive horse show is set for June 17-21.
Beshear announced 113 new confirmed cases of COVID-19, bringing the statewide total to 9,184. There were also nine new deaths for a total of 409.
There have been 221,118 COVID-19 tests administered, and 2,180 people have recovered from the virus.
Beshear also said Franklin County had three new confirmed cases.
The Franklin County Health Department reported Thursday there were 10 new cases in the county.
