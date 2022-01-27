Significant damage was done to a house at 706 Bradley St. by an early morning fire Thursday. One neighbor was woken up by the flashing lights of the fire trucks, but when he came to see it for himself, he said, "I didn't imagine this." (Harrison Wagner | State Journal)
One person is dead after an early morning fire on Bradley Street in the Fairview Heights neighborhood.
The Frankfort Fire Department received a call from a neighbor at 2:20 a.m. Thursday morning and found “heavy fire conditions” at 706 Bradley St., which is located off Schenkel Lane in East Frankfort.
The Franklin County Coroner’s Office is still working to identify the deceased individual.
According to Frankfort Fire Chief Wayne Briscoe, the investigation into the cause of the fire is still in the early phases. FFD is partnering with other agencies to utilize more resources and conduct a thorough investigation.
John Ritchie, who lives about a block away on Fairview Avenue, came out to see the house after hearing about the fire on the news. He said he had woken up to flashing lights, but did not know where they were going.
“I thought somebody’s house was on fire over there,” he said, pointing towards the dead end on Bradley Street, “because I saw the fire truck’s red lights flashing.”
Ritchie said he saw the fire crew wrestling with a fire hydrant on his street before looking for the fire trucks. He said he could not figure out where the fire was.
“I looked out my back window and I saw a fire truck sitting over here and that one sitting up there on Maple (Avenue) and I said, ‘Well what’re they doin', having a rehearsal or something?’ I didn’t even know about a fire.”
When he came to investigate the commotion he saw early Thursday morning, he was not prepared for the sight of the charred and gutted single-story home.
“I walked out of the house just now, I heard about it on the television. I walked down and looked that way (east on Bradley Street, away from the house). I didn’t imagine this,” he said.
The vinyl siding to the left of the burned house had melted and was warped and hanging from the exposed wood siding. The water used to douse the fire had already started to freeze from the caved-in roof.
Briscoe said the ensuing investigation would be challenging and it could be a while until the fire’s cause is determined.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
State-Journal.com’s comments forum is for civil, constructive dialogue about news topics in our community, state, nation and world. We emphasize “civil” at a time when Americans, in the words of the current president, need to “turn down the temperature” of political debates. The State Journal will do its part by more carefully policing this forum. Here are some rules that all commenters must agree to follow:
Absolutely no attacks on other commenters, on guest columnists or on authors of letters to the editor. Our print and online opinion pages are sacred marketplaces of ideas where diverse viewpoints are welcome without fear of retribution. You may constructively critique the ideas and opinions of others, but name-calling, stereotyping and similar attacks are strictly prohibited.
Leeway will be given for criticism of elected officials and other public figures, but civility is essential. If you focus your criticism on ideas, opinions and viewpoints, you will be less likely to run afoul of our commenting rules.
Keep comments focused on the article or commentary in question. Don’t use an article about the Frankfort City Commission, for example, to rant about national politics.
Hyperpartisanship that suggests anyone on the other side of an issue or anyone in a particular particular party is evil is not welcome. If you believe that all Democrats are socialists intent on destroying America or that all Republicans are racists, there are lots of places on the internet for you to espouse those views. State-Journal.com is not one.
No sophomoric banter. This isn’t a third-grade classroom but rather a place for serious consumers of news to offer their reactions and opinions on news stories and published commentary.
No consumer complaints about individual businesses. If you’ve had a bad experience with a private business or organization, contact the Better Business Bureau or the government agency that regulates that business. If you believe the actions of a private business are newsworthy, contact us at news@state-journal.com and we will consider whether news coverage is merited.
Absolutely no jokes or comments about a person’s physical appearance.
No promotion of commercial goods or services. Our outstanding staff of marketing consultants stands ready to help businesses with effective advertising solutions.
If you state facts that have not been previously reported by The State Journal, be sure to include the source of your information.
No attacks on State Journal staff members or contributing writers. We welcome questions about, and criticism of, our news stories and commentary but not of the writers who work tirelessly to keep their community informed. Corrections of inaccurate information in news stories should be sent to news@state-journal.com rather than posted in the comments section.