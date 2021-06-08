One lane of Interstate 64 East in Franklin County will be closed from 6-11 p.m. tonight.

right lane closed

The Kentucky Transportation Cabinet advises motorists the right lane of I-64 East between mile marker 55 (near KY 1263 underpass) and mile marker 57 (near KY 2821 overpass) will be closed for ditch work. Drivers should use caution while traveling through the area.

The date and duration of this work may be adjusted if inclement weather or other unforeseen delays occur. Visit goky.ky.gov for the latest in traffic and travel information.

