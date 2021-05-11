US 127 traffic

Traffic was backed up on U.S. 127 after a motor vehicle accident on I-64 East forced the closure the road. Traffic was diverted onto U.S. 127. (Chanda Veno | State Journal)

Both lanes of Interstate 64 East are reopen at Exit 53B (Lawrenceburg/Frankfort). Both lanes of the interstate were closed following a single-car motor vehicle accident Tuesday afternoon.

Franklin County Sheriff Chris Quire confirmed that a female was killed in the accident, which occurred east of the Kentucky River Bridge on I-64 East.

According to Kentucky State Police, the agency investigating the accident, a vehicle crashed into a guardrail and the driver was ejected. 

Dispatch records indicate law enforcement received more than one reckless driving complaint regarding the vehicle before the collision. Sgt. Bernie Napier, KSP Post 12, said the vehicle crashed before law enforcement could catch up to it.

I64 East onramp

The Interstate 64 East onramp from U.S. 127 is closed due to a fatal motor vehicle accident on Tuesday afternoon. (Chanda Veno | State Journal)

The Franklin County coroner was called to the scene shortly after 2 p.m. The woman was pronounced dead at the scene.

FCSO deputies diverted interstate traffic onto U.S. 127. Quire told The State Journal that the road would be closed for a few hours. His office was running traffic control. The interstate reopened around 4:40 p.m.

The accident is being investigated by Kentucky State Police.

Tags

Recommended for you

Load comments

Thank you for reading!

Please log in, or sign up for a new account and purchase a subscription to read or post comments.

Register
Log In
Purchase a Subscription