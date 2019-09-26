One person is dead after a semi-tractor trailer collided with a passenger car on U.S. 127 South Wednesday night.
The driver of the car succumbed to the injuries received in the crash, according to Kentucky State Police Trp. Stuart Jackson, public affairs officer, who said the accident occurred near Valero convenience store at 3888 U.S. 127.
A portion of the road was shut down for several hours as first responders worked the scene.
The name of the victim has not been released, but Jackson said the reconstructionist was at the autopsy that was performed this morning and had just gotten out.
This developing story will be updated.