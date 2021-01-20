Left lane closed

The left lane of Interstate 64 East in Franklin County will be closed Thursday night.

A Kentucky Transportation Cabinet crew will be performing rail mowing on I-64 East between mile marker 46 (Shelby/Franklin County line) and mile marker 48 (near the interchange with KY 151/Exit 48) from 6-11 p.m.

Drivers should use caution while traveling through the work zone.

The date and duration of this work may be adjusted if inclement weather or other unforeseen delays occur. Visit goky.ky.gov for the latest in traffic information.

Tags

Recommended for you

Load comments

Thank you for reading!

Please log in, or sign up for a new account and purchase a subscription to read or post comments.

Register
Log In
Purchase a Subscription