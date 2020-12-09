Left lane closed

The left lane of Interstate 64 East in Franklin County will be closed for rail mowing work on Thursday night.

Kentucky Transportation Cabinet crews are scheduled to perform the work on I-64 East between the 50- and 51-mile markers from 6-11 p.m.

Drivers should use caution while traveling through the work zone.

The date and duration of this work may be adjusted if inclement weather or other unforeseen delays occur. Visit goky.ky.gov for the latest in state traffic and travel information.

Tags

Recommended for you

Load comments

Thank you for reading!

Please log in, or sign up for a new account and purchase a subscription to read or post comments.

Register
Log In
Purchase a Subscription