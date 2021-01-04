right lane closed

The right lane of Interstate 64 East between mile markers 53 and 55 will be closed from 6-11 p.m. Tuesday.

A Kentucky Transportation Cabinet crew will be performing ditching work and drivers should use caution while traveling through the area.

The date and duration of the work may be adjusted if inclement weather or other unforeseen delays occur.  Visit goky.ky.gov for the latest in traffic and travel information.

