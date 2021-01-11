right lane closed

A portion of the right lane of Interstate 64 East will be closed Tuesday night.

Kentucky Transportation Cabinet crews will be performing ditch work between mile marker 53 (near U.S. 127 interchange) and mile marker 56 between 6 p.m. and 11 p.m. Drivers should use caution while traveling through the area.

The date and duration of this work may be adjusted if inclement weather or other unforeseen delays occur.  Visit goky.ky.gov for the latest in traffic and travel information.

