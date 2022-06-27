Kentucky State Police Post 12 is currently investigating a single-vehicle injury accident on Interstate 64 West at the 33-mile marker westbound in Shelby County. 

The occupants involved have been transported to Frankfort Regional Medical Center with non-life-threatening injuries.

One lane of traffic is currently open on the westbound side while crews clean up debris from the collision. The roadway is expected to be opened back up at approximately 3 p.m. 

