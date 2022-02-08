One lane of Interstate 64 West in Franklin County will be closed Wednesday.

right lane closed

The Kentucky Transportation Cabinet advises motorists that the right lane will be closed starting at 9 a.m. on the bridge over Cardwell Lane, near mile point 51.5. Crews will be patching the deck of the bridge. The repairs are expected to be completed no later than 3 p.m.

Motorists should heed signage and use caution while traveling through the work zone.

The date and duration of this work may be adjusted if inclement weather or other unforeseen delays occur. Visit goky.ky.gov for the latest in traffic and travel information.

Tags

Recommended for you

Load comments

Thank you for reading!

Please log in, or sign up for a new account and purchase a subscription to read or post comments.

Register
Log In
Purchase a Subscription