“We are reporting one new case today — we haven’t gotten to say that in a while,” Franklin County Health Department Deputy Director Brittany Parker said Tuesday.

There are 37 active coronavirus cases in the county.

Since the pandemic began more than a year ago, 3,671 Franklin Countians have contracted the virus and 40 have died while positive for COVID-19.

FCHD did not administer any vaccinations on Tuesday but will be doing so Wednesday and Saturday.

“We will share more information on vaccination opportunities as it becomes available and as allocations come in for vaccine,” Parker added.

To date, the health department has administered 7,871 doses of the vaccine, with the majority of those first doses. The department has given 739 Janssen one-dose vaccines.

The health department is conducting free COVID-19 testing on Wednesdays. To register for an appointment, go to fchd.org.

The county has an incidence rate of 9.8 based on a seven-day average of new daily COVID cases per 100,000 population.

