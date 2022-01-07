On Wednesday, the Franklin County Sheriff’s Office had two promotions. Phillip Ray was promoted to sergeant and Lucas Deborde was promoted to lieutenant.

Ray was a part of the program that selected Logan Curry to be promoted as a new sergeant, coming in one place behind him. Since the termination of Nathan Doty after an open records request showed his body cam capturing him using unnecessary force on an individual at the Frankfort Regional Medical Center, FCSO only had one sergeant. As a result, Ray was selected for the promotion.

After Ray’s promotion, Sheriff Chris Quire said of Ray, “He’s a hard worker. If you wanna get something done, you ask Sgt. Philip Ray to do it and it’ll get done. I don’t think anyone would say anything different as far as his work ethic.”

Deborde thanked the members of the sheriff’s office for their camaraderie and friendship. After being sworn in, he said during his time with the department, he has felt like a member of a family and he sees many of his fellow officers as brothers.

“Since I’ve come to the sheriff’s office about seven years ago, it kinda filled a void that I always had. There was always something I was searching for, and I found it here. Not just in law enforcement, but in the family we have here,” he said.

His time with the department had truly impacted him, Deborde continued, and he learned something new from them every day. He said he truly appreciates the promotion he received.

“This place holds a really special place in my heart, and it’s a huge honor to be able to move up another rank.”

