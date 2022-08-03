Gov. Andy Beshear offered up several rescue, federal emergencyassistanceand outreach updates to the 13 counties hardest hit by last week’s flash flooding in Eastern Kentucky on Wednesday. Fatalities still stand at 37.
The day before Beshear visited Pikeville, several communities in Floyd County, and areas along KY 15 between Jackson and Hazard in Breathitt and Perry counties.
“The drive between Hazard airport and Jackson takes your breath away,” he said.“You are right beside a creek, and every tree is littered with what used to be a home.Five Perry County school buses were pushed over the county line, one had been pushed through a building,otherones inside the creek.We saw a vehicle split in half.”
The governor also said that there have been talks for a special legislative session to potentially dispense some of the$2.8 billion“rainy day fund” as aid to city and county governments to help with potential budgetary shortfalls.
More than 400 Kentucky National Guard members are deployed in the affected areas, and as of 8 a.m. Wednesday have delivered 2,404 cases of water, 65 cases of MRE (meals ready to eat) rations, and have continued in offering aid to residents still digging out from the flood. The National Guard has also conducted more than 1,300 rescues with assistance from both the West Virginia and Tennessee National Guard.
Kentucky State Police have conducted more than 1,000 wellness checks, with three missing women still unaccounted for in Breathitt County. Posts throughout the region along with crews from the Kentucky Department of Fish & Wildlife have conducted more than 730 water rescues in the last week.
With temperatures rising this week, Beshear urged those in the area to seek out local cooling centers throughout the region.
“We are very proud of emergency management — both local and state — who were able to get these centers up before the heat hits,” he added.
Currently, 219 Kentuckians are being housed at state parks in the region, with spots still available at Pine Mountain and Buckhorn State Parks, and 100 temporary FEMA trailers are in transit and will soon be available for those who have applied.Applications for disasterassistancecan be found at the state’s flood resources website,www.governor.ky.gov/floodresources
As of Wednesday, 221 residents are currently housed in emergency shelters in the region, and in-person centersstaffedby FEMA will be opening by the end of the week in several of these shelters, offering access to aidassistanceto those still without internet or phone access.
Since his last update yesterday, Beshear announced that power outages have been corrected by more than half with 5,068 homes and businesses without power in the region, the bulk of them in Perry County. However, more than 18,000 connectionsremainwithout water service, and around 44,000remainunder boil-water advisories.
“We know that some folks will have water in a few days, some in a few weeks, and some areas it might be months before we can fully repair the infrastructure,” Beshear said. “Entire systems, pipes and everything else, are just gone.”
The Kentucky Department of Revenue is going to offer a refund of up to $6,000 in state sales tax paid for materials to rebuild homes and business in the region, and residents will have up to three years to apply for this refund program.
The Team Kentucky flood relief program has received more than 21,000 donations in the last week, totaling around $3 million.
